Moritz Seider News: Posts three points in win
Seider scored a goal, supplied two assists and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
Seider netted Detroit's first goal of the evening in the opening period before he later recorded a helper in each of the final two periods. Sunday's effort was his second three-point outing of the campaign and brought him up to eight goals, 36 assists, 137 shots on net, 103 hits and 142 blocked shots over 64 games this season. With the Red Wings trending towards ending their playoff drought, Seider should continue to operate at the heart of the team and post elite category-coverage stats for fantasy purposes.
