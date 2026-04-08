Moritz Seider News: Puts on defensive clinic
Seider supplied a power-play assist, recorded eight blocked shots and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus.
Seider excelled on both ends of the ice Tuesday, as he picked up a secondary helper on Dylan Larkin's power-play goal in the first period while also blocking eight shots throughout the contest. Seider's eight blocks were his highest single-game total of the season and it tied the second-highest number of his five-year career. Overall, the 25-year-old blueliner has 46 assists, 55 points, 177 shots on net, 123 hits and 175 blocked shots through 78 games this season. Seider offers unique category coverage that very few players in the NHL can achieve, giving him elite fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season. He has a case to make for this year's Norris Trophy if he can help push the Red Wings into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
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