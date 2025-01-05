Moritz Seider News: Reaches 20-assist mark

Seider racked up three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Seider also had three shots on net and four blocked shots in the win. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last 12 games, racking up two goals and nine assists in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman has four goals, 24 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net, 97 hits, 91 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 outings overall. He's tracking toward a career year on offense and remains a strong all-around producer for fantasy purposes.