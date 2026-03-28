Moritz Seider News: Supplies two more assists
Seider logged two assists and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Seider has six helpers over his last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman's surge has helped him secure a career year with 53 points over 73 outings so far. That includes 23 power-play points, as well as 170 shots on net, 110 hits, 160 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-22 rating. Seider is one goal away from reaching double digits for the first time in his five-year career, and the 60-point threshold is also within striking distance before the end of the season.
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