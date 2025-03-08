Moritz Seider News: Tallies on power play in loss

Seider scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Seider ended an eight-game goal drought, though he managed three assists in that span. Four of his last five points have come with the man advantage, which remains a strength for the Red Wings as a whole -- they're converting at 28.7 percent, which is second to only the Jets (32.2 percent) this season. Seider has earned 19 of his 37 points on the power play, and he's added 126 shots on net, 172 hits, 141 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 63 appearances.