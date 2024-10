Seider notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 23-year-old blueliner, and the performance snapped a three-game point drought. Seider has a goal and five points through eight contests while adding 38 hits -- third in the NHL behind Kiefer Sherwood (50) and Jeremy Lauzon (43) -- along with 24 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating.