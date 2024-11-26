Moritz Seider News: Two points in win Monday
Seider scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Seider snapped a four-game pointless streak with this strong showing Monday, where he scored late in the first period before setting up Lucas Raymond's game-winning goal midway through the third frame. That said, Seider has struggled with consistency. Despite playing in the top defensive pairing, the 23-year-old has failed to crack the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games. Undoubtedly, that lack of consistency limits his upside in most formats.
