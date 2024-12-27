Nate Clurman News: Ascends to top level

Clurman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

The Penguins have only six healthy blueliners, necessitating the recall of Clurman. He was a healthy scratch in a pair of games this month and was returned to the AHL in what was a paper move Tuesday. Clurman had a goal and five points in 18 AHL games before his recall.