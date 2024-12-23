Nate Clurman News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Clurman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Clurman spent a day with Pittsburgh last week but didn't make his NHL debut. However, he'll rejoin the Penguins after Owen Pickering (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Clurman has recorded a goal and four assists over 18 appearances in the AHL this year, and he'll likely serve as an extra defenseman during his time on the NHL roster.