Nate Clurman News: Called up by Pittsburgh
Clurman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Clurman spent a day with Pittsburgh last week but didn't make his NHL debut. However, he'll rejoin the Penguins after Owen Pickering (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Clurman has recorded a goal and four assists over 18 appearances in the AHL this year, and he'll likely serve as an extra defenseman during his time on the NHL roster.
