Nate Clurman

Nate Clurman News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Clurman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Clurman spent a day with Pittsburgh last week but didn't make his NHL debut. However, he'll rejoin the Penguins after Owen Pickering (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Clurman has recorded a goal and four assists over 18 appearances in the AHL this year, and he'll likely serve as an extra defenseman during his time on the NHL roster.

Nate Clurman
Pittsburgh Penguins

