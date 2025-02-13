Nate Danielson News: Slumping at AHL level

Danielson has not had a point in his last eight AHL contests.

Danielson was selected ninth overall in 2023 and is spending his first professional season with AHL Grand Rapids where he has four goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances. Danielson is expected to be a middle-two center at the NHL level as he has a strong two-way game. He could get a taste of NHL action later in the season, once he snaps out of his current slump.