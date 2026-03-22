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Nate Schmidt Injury: Leaves game due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Schmidt didn't finish Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings because of an illness, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Schmidt did not play in the final frame of Sunday's win after logging one shot and one hit in 12:26 of ice time across the first two periods. The 34-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup versus Edmonton.

Nate Schmidt
Utah Mammoth
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