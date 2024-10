Schmidt (undisclosed) is not at morning practice Saturday, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.

Schmidt was the lone Panther not on the ice at practice, ahead of Saturday's tilt versus the Islanders. His spot on the third unit was taken by Uvis Balinskis, who will partner with Adam Boqvist if Schmidt is unable to play. Schmidt has a goal, one assist and 15 hits in eight games this season.