Nate Schmidt News: Adds power-play helper

Schmidt logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Schmidt snapped a seven-game slump with the helper on Evan Rodrigues' second-period tally. The 33-year-old Schmidt is getting time on the second power-play unit in the absence of Aaron Ekblad (suspension). For the season, Schmidt has 19 points (four on the power play), 66 shots on net, 78 hits, 62 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 77 appearances. He spent a large part of the campaign in a third-pairing role but has been in the top four lately while the Panthers deal with some absences.