Nate Schmidt News: Deposits goal Saturday

Schmidt scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Schmidt has three points and a plus-1 rating over his last five contests. The 33-year-old defenseman has seen time on the third pairing and second power-play unit in that span after opening the campaign in a more limited role when the Panthers were forced to dress seven blueliners. He's up to five points, nine shots on net, 21 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances. If Schmidt can chip in offense somewhat consistently, he could be helpful in deep fantasy formats.