Nate Schmidt News: Finds twine in Monday's win
Schmidt scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Schmidt had a four-point game Jan. 17 versus Seattle and then went 18 contests without getting on the scoresheet. He snapped the drought with a second-period tally Monday. Schmidt has five goals and 14 assists over 68 appearances this season, identically matching his offensive output form 80 regular-season outings with the Panthers last year. He's added 71 shots on net, 72 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 2025-26, providing some defensive stability on the Mammoth's blue line.
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