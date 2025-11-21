Schmidt netted the lone goal of the game for Utah near the midway point in the second period. With his first twine finder of the season, the 34-year-old blueliner is up to seven points and 29 shots on net through 21 games this season. Schmidt has done a bit of everything this season for the Mammoth from his spot on the team's second defensive pairing and power-play unit. With four points in his last five games, he has decent streaming value in deep leagues until Sean Durzi (shoulder) returns from IR.