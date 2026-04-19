Nate Schmidt headshot

Nate Schmidt News: Picks up assist against old team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Schmidt logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Schmidt had a goal and three assists over the last 15 games of the regular season. The defenseman put up 22 points over 82 regular-season contests, his highest point total in four years. He's well-versed in playoff experience, having logged 99 games over eight previous postseason, with 10 goals and 30 helpers to his name. He was a Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers last year, but Schmidt will have a tougher task in trying to help the Mammoth turn a wild-card berth into a deep run.

Nate Schmidt
Utah Mammoth
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