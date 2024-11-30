Nate Schmidt News: Pockets helper in big win

Schmidt recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Not to rain on any parades, but Schmidt's helper came on the Panthers' last goal as they were running up the score in the third period. The 33-year-old often plays on the second power-play unit, but it hasn't led to a particularly high level of offense or consistency. He's up to eight points (three on the power play), 18 shots on net, 27 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 23 appearances. Schmidt played in all but one of the Panthers' 14 games in November and looks to have the edge over Uvis Balinskis and Adam Boqvist in terms of staying in the lineup at this stage of the campaign.