Nate Schmidt News: Quiet in December

Schmidt has not recorded a point over 11 games in December.

Schmidt has averaged 15:54 of ice time per game this month, raising his season average to 15:12. He's also still a part of the second power-play unit, but it hasn't helped his offense. The 33-year-old defenseman has eight points, 22 shots on net, 39 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances. Barring an uptick in scoring, Schmidt is not a particularly strong fantasy option.