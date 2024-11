Sxhmidt scored a goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Winnipeg.

Schmidt found the back of the net just 2:07 into the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. The blueliner hasn't been very productive this season, however, and he earns most of his already-limited fantasy upside via physical stats. He has only three goals and three assists in 17 outings in 2024-25.