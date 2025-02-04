Nate Schmidt News: Sends assist in loss

Schmidt registered an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schmidt had just two points over his last 10 games since he had back-to-back contests with a helper Jan. 13 and 14. The 33-year-old defenseman is facing less of a threat for playing time since Adam Boqvist was waived and claimed by the Islanders. Schmidt is comfortably on the third pairing, and he's earned 12 points (three on the power play), 44 shots on net, 57 hits, 39 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 53 outings this season.