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Nate Schmidt News: Slated to play against Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Schmidt (illness) is expected to be an option for Tuesday's home matchup against the Oilers, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Head coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday that there will be no changes to Utah's lineup against Edmonton, which indicates that Schmidt will be available after being unable to finish Sunday's game against the Kings due to an illness. The 34-year-old blueliner has chipped in just one goal and one assist across his last 22 appearances.

Nate Schmidt
Utah Mammoth
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