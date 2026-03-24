Nate Schmidt News: Slated to play against Edmonton
Schmidt (illness) is expected to be an option for Tuesday's home matchup against the Oilers, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.
Head coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday that there will be no changes to Utah's lineup against Edmonton, which indicates that Schmidt will be available after being unable to finish Sunday's game against the Kings due to an illness. The 34-year-old blueliner has chipped in just one goal and one assist across his last 22 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Schmidt See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Schmidt See More