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Nathan Aspinall News: Four points in Flint's Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Aspinall scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Flint's 8-1 Game 1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Aspinall erupted for 94 points in 65 regular-season outings, doubling his point total from the previous season. He's also doubled his OHL career playoff output -- he had four points over 10 contests across the last three postseasons. The Rangers prospect has seen his stock rise on a strong Firebirds team this year, so he could have a few more weeks to show a playoff scoring touch if Flint makes a deep run.

Nathan Aspinall
New York Rangers
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