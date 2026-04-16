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Nathan Aspinall News: Tallies twice in season-ending loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Aspinall scored twice in OHL Flint's 5-3 loss to Windsor in Game 4 on Thursday.

With the loss, Flint's season has come to a close. Aspinall put up 10 goals and seven assists over eight playoff outings, including four goals over four games in this second-round series. The 20-year-old forward is under contract, so he'll likely begin 2026-27 with AHL Hartford.

Nathan Aspinall
New York Rangers
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