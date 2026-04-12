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Nathan Aspinall News: Two goals in OHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Aspinall scored twice in OHL Flint's 6-5 loss to Windsor in Game 2 on Sunday.

Aspinall is up to eight goals and 15 points over six playoff outings so far. He dominated for the Firebirds in the first round sweep over Owen Sound, but Windsor has presented a tougher challenge so far. Flint heads home down 2-0 in this second-round series, and they'll need Aspinall to stay strong on offense to help them get back in it.

Nathan Aspinall
New York Rangers
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