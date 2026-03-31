Nathan Bastian Injury: Could miss rest of regular season
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday that an optimistic outlook for Bastian's (hand) return to the lineup would be within the next 10 days, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.
Gulutzan's comments don't sound overly promising that Bastian will return during the regular season, but the 28-year-old's injury doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The Stars have eight regular-season games remaining on their schedule before they attempt to take home the Stanley Cup in the 2026 postseason.
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