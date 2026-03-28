Nathan Bastian Injury: Doesn't finish game
Bastian didn't return to Saturday's game versus the Penguins after blocking a shot in the second period, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports reports.
There was no update on Bastian's status after the game, leaving him in doubt for Sunday's contest versus the Flyers. If he can't play, Adam Erne will likely draw back into the lineup on the fourth line.
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