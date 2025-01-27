Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Bastian headshot

Nathan Bastian Injury: Injured Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Bastian suffered an undisclosed injury Monday versus the Flyers, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Bastian was on the receiving end of a big hit from Philadelphia's Nick Seeler in the middle frame of Monday's 4-2 loss. Bastian did not return for the remainder of the game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update on Bastian's status, so the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Flyers.

Nathan Bastian
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now