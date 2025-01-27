Nathan Bastian Injury: Injured Monday

Bastian suffered an undisclosed injury Monday versus the Flyers, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Bastian was on the receiving end of a big hit from Philadelphia's Nick Seeler in the middle frame of Monday's 4-2 loss. Bastian did not return for the remainder of the game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update on Bastian's status, so the 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Flyers.