Nathan Bastian Injury: Moves to LTIR

Bastian (jaw) was put on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Bastian sustained a jaw injury in a 3-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 1, meaning he won't be eligible to return until at least Nov. 27 versus the Blues. He has two goals, five points, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 19 hits through 12 outings this season. On Monday, the Devils also moved Curtis Lazar (knee) to injured reserve while recalling Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling, Nolan Foote and Nick DeSimone from AHL Utica.