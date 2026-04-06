Nathan Bastian Injury: Set to miss 3-4 weeks
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Monday that Bastian (hand) will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bastian has been sidelined since late March due to his hand injury, and his absence will likely force him to miss the start of the postseason. The 28-year-old made 36 regular-season appearances this year and recorded six goals, an assist, 85 hits, 21 PIM and seven blocked shots while averaging 8:39 of ice time.
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