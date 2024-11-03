Nathan Bastian Injury: Set to miss time
Bastian (jaw) will be out for "several weeks", Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian left Friday's game against the Flames following a fight with Ryan Lomberg, and it now appears that the winger could be in for an extended absence. The 26-year-old Bastian had gotten off to a nice start this season, tallying two goals and five points in his first 12 games. Kurtis MacDermid figures to take over on the Devils' fourth line in Bastian's absence.
