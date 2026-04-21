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Nathan Bastian Injury: Skating with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bastian (hand) will travel with the team in order to start skating, but won't be available until the next round, at the earliest, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Bastian was already likely to be out until early May based on his original 3-4 week recovery timeline. The winger has been on the shelf since March 28 versus the Penguins. Even once given the all-clear, the Ontario native is far from a lock to get into the lineup and could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.

Nathan Bastian
Dallas Stars
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