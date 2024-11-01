Nathan Bastian Injury: Sustains jaw injury

Bastian (jaw) won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames.

Bastian was presumably injured after taking a beating in a fight with Ryan Lomberg in the first period. The 26-year-old Bastian racked up two hits and 17 PIM in this contest. If he's forced to miss time, the Devils have a similar player to replace him on the fourth line in Kurtis MacDermid. An update on Bastian's status should be available prior to Monday's game in Edmonton.