Nathan Bastian headshot

Nathan Bastian Injury: Sustains jaw injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Bastian (jaw) won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames.

Bastian was presumably injured after taking a beating in a fight with Ryan Lomberg in the first period. The 26-year-old Bastian racked up two hits and 17 PIM in this contest. If he's forced to miss time, the Devils have a similar player to replace him on the fourth line in Kurtis MacDermid. An update on Bastian's status should be available prior to Monday's game in Edmonton.

Nathan Bastian
New Jersey Devils
