Nathan Bastian Injury: Sustains jaw injury
Bastian (jaw) won't return to Friday's game versus the Flames.
Bastian was presumably injured after taking a beating in a fight with Ryan Lomberg in the first period. The 26-year-old Bastian racked up two hits and 17 PIM in this contest. If he's forced to miss time, the Devils have a similar player to replace him on the fourth line in Kurtis MacDermid. An update on Bastian's status should be available prior to Monday's game in Edmonton.
