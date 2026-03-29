Nathan Bastian Injury: Won't play Sunday

Bastian (hand) won't play Sunday against the Flyers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bastian left Saturday's game against the Penguins early after blocking a shot with his hand. He's being evaluated, and it will cost him at least one game out of the lineup. The 28-year-old has seven points (six goals, one assist) in 36 games at the NHL level on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday when the Stars visit the Bruins.