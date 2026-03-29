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Nathan Bastian Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bastian (hand) won't play Sunday against the Flyers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bastian left Saturday's game against the Penguins early after blocking a shot with his hand. He's being evaluated, and it will cost him at least one game out of the lineup. The 28-year-old has seven points (six goals, one assist) in 36 games at the NHL level on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday when the Stars visit the Bruins.

Nathan Bastian
Dallas Stars
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