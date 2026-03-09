Nathan Bastian News: Adds another goal

Bastian scored a goal on two shots and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bastian has three goals over his last five games. The 28-year-old is still in a fourth-line role, but he's seeing steadier playing time while the Stars' forward group is at less than 100 percent health. Bastian has six goals, 23 shots on net, 72 hits and 17 PIM through 30 appearances this season.