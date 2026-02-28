Nathan Bastian News: Breaks out of slump

Bastian scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Bastian hadn't earned a point since his two-goal game Nov. 25 versus the Oilers. He played in just nine contests in that span while missing 26 either as a scratch or while on a conditioning loan with AHL Texas. Bastian has four goals, 20 shots on net, 15 PIM, 61 hits and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances this season. He won't be a steady source of offense and could revert to being a healthy scratch once the Stars' forward group gets closer to full health.