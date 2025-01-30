Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Bastian headshot

Nathan Bastian News: Buries power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Bastian scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Bastian has not often seen power-play time this year, but he looks to have a chance now while Nico Hischier (upper body) is out. Hischier's injury caused some shuffling on the Devils' power-play units, with Bastian checking in on the second unit while Ondrej Palat gets a larger role with the first unit. That gives Bastian a bit more upside in deep fantasy formats, but he has just eight points with 31 shots on net, 73 hits and 27 PIM across 35 appearances this season.

Nathan Bastian
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now