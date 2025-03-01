Nathan Bastian News: Delivers assist in win

Bastian notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Bastian helped out on a Curtis Lazar goal in the third period. The helper was Bastian's first point since his Jan. 29 goal against the Flyers. The 27-year-old winger remains a regular on the Devils' fourth line, but he's more of a physical force than a scorer. He's up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 97 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 43 appearances this season.