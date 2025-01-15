Fantasy Hockey
Nathan Bastian News: Ends slump with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Bastian logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The helper was Bastian's first point in 16 games since he returned from a broken jaw. The 27-year-old winger has occupied a fourth-line spot during that stretch and has been a regular in the lineup despite the lack of offense. He's at six points, 24 shots on net, 27 PIM and 58 hits through 28 appearances this season.

