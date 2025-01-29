Nathan Bastian News: Good to play Wednesday

Bastian (undisclosed) is slated to play Wednesday versus Philadelphia.

Bastian left Monday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia due to his undisclosed ailment, but it seems he won't miss a full game due to the injury. He has two goals, seven points, 27 PIM and 70 hits over 34 appearances in 2024-25. Bastian is projected to play on the fourth line alongside Kurtis MacDermid and Curtis Lazar.