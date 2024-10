Bastian scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Lightning.

Bastian has two goals in his last three games. The 26-year-old winger has filled a fourth-line role this season, so stretches of offense like that are unlikely to be the norm. He's at four points, 11 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances. Bastian's biggest contributions usually come in the form of hits.