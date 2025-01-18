Nathan Bastian News: Nabs helper in loss
Bastian logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
Bastian has two helpers over his last three games after going 16 contests without a point. The physical winger has maintained steady fourth-line minutes since returning from a broken jaw he suffered in early November. He's at seven points, 62 hits, 27 PIM, 26 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 30 appearances.
