Nathan Bastian News: Opens scoring in win

Bastian scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Bastian was scratched Monday versus the Canucks, but he got back in the lineup with Cody Glass (undisclosed) sidelined. The 27-year-old Bastian has been a regular in the Devils' lineup, but the team also has 15 healthy forwards on the roster, so he may sit out on occasion down the stretch. He's at four goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 122 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 54 outings this season.