Nathan Bastian News: Puts up helper Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Bastian logged an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Bastian was scratched for each of the previous two games, but he drew back in on the fourth line Wednesday. The 26-year-old forward has five points, 11 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests this season. His recent stint in the press box proves he's not a lock for the lineup, but he's had a strong start to the campaign as a physical presence and depth scorer. Still, as a fourth-liner, he won't offer much of an impact in fantasy.

