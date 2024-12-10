Nathan Bastian News: Ready to rock

Bastian (jaw) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Bastian will occupy a bottom-six role after missing the last 16 games. He has registered two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 19 hits across 12 appearances this campaign. With Bastian back, Nathan Legare will come out of the lineup.