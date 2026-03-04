Nathan Bastian News: Tallies again Tuesday
Bastian scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
This was Bastian's second goal in his last three games. He continues to play while the Stars are missing multiple forwards due to injuries. Bastian is up to five goals, 21 shots on net, 68 hits and 15 PIM through 28 outings in a bottom-six role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Bastian See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets for NHL Global Series: Devils vs Sabres Odds and PicksOctober 4, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
NHL Picks
Devils vs Lightning Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for January 27thJanuary 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Bastian See More