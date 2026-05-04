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Nathan Bastian News: Was ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bastian (hand) told reporters Monday that he could have suited up for Game 6 against the Wild, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sportsreports.

Bastian hadn't played in an NHL game since March 28 against the Penguins, a stretch of 15 contests on the sidelines due to his hand injury. The 28-year-old winger will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Considering he logged just 36 regular-season contests this year, recording six goals and one assist, fantasy managers probably want to look elsewhere, even in deeper formats.

Nathan Bastian
Dallas Stars
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