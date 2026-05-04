Nathan Bastian News: Was ready to play
Bastian (hand) told reporters Monday that he could have suited up for Game 6 against the Wild, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sportsreports.
Bastian hadn't played in an NHL game since March 28 against the Penguins, a stretch of 15 contests on the sidelines due to his hand injury. The 28-year-old winger will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Considering he logged just 36 regular-season contests this year, recording six goals and one assist, fantasy managers probably want to look elsewhere, even in deeper formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Bastian See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 1519 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights214 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights224 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets for NHL Global Series: Devils vs Sabres Odds and PicksOctober 4, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Bastian See More