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Nathan Behm News: Picks up three points in WHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Behm scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Kamloops' 7-3 win over Vancouver on Friday.

Behm had been limited to one goal over his previous four contests. The Blackhawks prospect is up to 38 goals and 86 points through 66 appearances this season. He's stepped up well from his 66-point effort over 59 regular-season contests a year ago.

Nathan Behm
Chicago Blackhawks
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