Nathan Behm headshot

Nathan Behm News: Pots two goals in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Behm scored twice in WHL Kamloops' 3-2 overtime loss to Kelowna on Friday.

Behm set a career high in goals with this effort -- he now has 33 in 55 contests after scoring 31 times in 59 regular-season outings a year ago. Behm is up to 77 points, 198 shots on net and a plus-10 rating this season. The Blackhawks prospect's stock has been firmly on the rise over the last two years, though it still remains to be seen how his production will translate at higher levels.

Nathan Behm
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Behm See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Behm See More
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
239 days ago