Nathan Gaucher News: Back in NHL
Gaucher was summoned from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Gaucher hasn't played for the Ducks yet this season, but he will be an option to make his NHL debut in Monday's matchup against Toronto. He has 12 goals and 26 points in 57 AHL appearances this season.
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